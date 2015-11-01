Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOGADISHU A second explosion rocked a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital on Sunday and security forces exchanged fire with attackers who had entered the building, a police officer and security guard said.
"Fighters with machines guns are firing at us from the rooftop of the hotel," Major Osman Ali, a police officer, told Reuters after the second blast, which a security guard in the area said was also a car bomb like the first.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.