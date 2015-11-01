MOGADISHU A second explosion rocked a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital on Sunday and security forces exchanged fire with attackers who had entered the building, a police officer and security guard said.

"Fighters with machines guns are firing at us from the rooftop of the hotel," Major Osman Ali, a police officer, told Reuters after the second blast, which a security guard in the area said was also a car bomb like the first.

