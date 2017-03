Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives in front of Caterham Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MOGADISHU A vehicle parked near a hotel and a cafe in the centre of the Somali capital exploded on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

"It is too early to know about casualties," police officer Major Nuur Farah told Reuters. Security forces sealed off the area, on a main thoroughfare running through Mogadishu. Ambulance sirens were heard soon after the blast.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)