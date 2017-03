MOGADISHU A suspected car bomb exploded at the entrance to a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital early on Sunday morning, killing at least two people, a police officer said.

"A car bomb rammed into the gate of Sahafi hotel. So far I have seen two civilians dead," Major Ahmed Nur, a police officer, told Reuters. The hotel is often used by lawmakers and government officials.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

