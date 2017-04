MOGADISHU A loud explosion was heard in the centre of Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, not far from the presidential palace, witnesses said.

"We heard a huge explosion near the theatre not far from the palace and we see a huge amount of smoke," said resident Ali Ahmed. A Reuters witness also heard a blast.

There were no immediate additional details or reports of any casualties.

