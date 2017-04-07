Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
MOGADISHU Mortar shells fired into homes in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has killed three people and wounded five, police and ambulance services said on Friday, a day after the government changed heads of security agencies.
The mortars landed on Wadajir district. The homes are in the vicinity of Mogadishu airport.
"We have carried three dead women and five others injured, including a woman and children. Mortars landed on their home today," Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of Amin ambulance services, told Reuters on Friday.
WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday.
KABUL A militant attack on a Kabul mosque killed at least four people and wounded eight more on Thursday, an official said, as Muslims crowded the city's prayer halls for religious observances in the holy month of Ramadan.