MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on Friday that targeted government officials and lawmakers in a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, where at least one legislator was injured.

"We are behind the attack. We targeted government officials in the hotel, this is part of our operation in Mogadishu," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

