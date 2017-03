NAIROBI Four United Nations Children's Fund staff members were killed on Monday when al Shabaab militants bombed a U.N. minivan in Somalia, and four were seriously wounded, UNICEF said.

"The IED (improvised explosive device) attack occurred when the staff were travelling from their guest house to the office, normally a three minute drive," UNICEF said in a statement.

UNICEF Spokesman James Elder said the staff were from a range of countries but their nationalities would not be immediately released as the families were being contacted.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)