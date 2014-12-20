The logo of Sony Corp and a Christmas tree are reflected on the company's 4K television set at the company's headquarters in Tokyo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FBI Director James Comey takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the FBI office in Boston, Massachusetts November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday blamed North Korea for the devastating cyberattack against Sony Pictures, formally acknowledging the involvement of the Pyongyang government and saying the tools and infrastructure used in the attack were similar to previous activity from North Korea.

The "destructive nature" of the attack, which led the big Hollywood studio to pull a movie depicting North Korea's leader amid threats, coupled with "its coercive nature," set it apart from previous attacks, the FBI said.

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu)