Reddit rolls out user profiles amid site makeover
Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it will begin rolling out public profiles for users, the latest in a series of changes aimed at boosting engagement on the hugely popular site.
TOKYO Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer electronics company has no plan to immediately sell off its loss-making TV business after selling its personal computer division to an investment fund.
Earlier, Sony, under pressure to shore up profitability in its electronics business, said it would split off the TV division into a separate company by July 2014.
Hirai told a news conference that he has no plan to sell the TV business right now but added that by eventually spinning it off they are headed in the right direction.
"There are many possibilities, not just for our TV business," he said.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it will begin rolling out public profiles for users, the latest in a series of changes aimed at boosting engagement on the hugely popular site.
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM Google and its sister company Jigsaw, are stepping up efforts to help keep elections free of online interference after helping to defend one of two important voter information websites that came under cyber attack during last week's Dutch national election.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. The enemy drone whined in the distance. The Interceptor, a drone-hunting machine from Silicon Valley startup Airspace Systems, slinked off its launch pad and dashed away in hot pursuit.