TOKYO Sony said on Wednesday that a third party had tried to sign in to 93,000 active accounts on its PlayStation and other networks this month.

The company said it had frozen the accounts and informed affected customers by e-mail, adding that it believed only a few of the accounts were actually accessed.

The illicit attempts to access online accounts come after Sony was hit by massive hacking attacks this year, affecting about 100 million accounts on its PlayStation Network, Qriocity and Sony Online Entertainment networks. The company was forced to shutter the PlayStation Network for almost a month.

