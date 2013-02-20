Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
TOKYO Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell six percent of shares in its consolidated subsidiary M3 Inc, and as a result post a 115 billion yen (797.56 million pounds) operating profit for the year through March 2013.
Sony said in statement that the sale of shares in M3, a marketing company, was part of a rebalancing of its business portfolio and assets.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Ron Popeski)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.