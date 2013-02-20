The logos of Sony Corp. are seen at an electronic store in Tokyo February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell six percent of shares in its consolidated subsidiary M3 Inc, and as a result post a 115 billion yen (797.56 million pounds) operating profit for the year through March 2013.

Sony said in statement that the sale of shares in M3, a marketing company, was part of a rebalancing of its business portfolio and assets.

