Shadows of a willow cast on a logo of Sony Corp outside its showroom in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Shares of Sony Corp (6758.T) were untraded amid a glut of sell orders on Thursday after the consumer electronics firm deepened its loss estimate and said it would not pay a dividend this fiscal year for the first time since it listed in 1958.

After the market close on Wednesday, Sony said it now expects a 230 billion yen (1.35 billion pound) net loss for the year ending on March 31, versus its prior estimate of a 50 billion yen loss, stung by an impairment charge for its smartphone division.

