TOKYO Sony Corp (6758.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) are in talks to jointly make next-generation OLED televisions, aiming to compete with Korean electronics companies in producing a technology widely seen replacing LCDs, sources close to the matter said.

Rivals Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and LG Electronics (066570.KS) are planning to sell 55-inch OLED televisions, which consume less power and offer sharper images, before the end of 2012.

Sony and Panasonic, aiming to capture a slice of the market, are in discussions to share organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, the sources said.

Sony, which pioneered the technology with the world's first OLED TV in 2007, halted production of the $2,000 (1,200 pounds) screens three years later because of the global downturn. Sony still makes OLED screens costing as much as $26,000 for high-end customers.

Shares in Sony and Panasonic fell in mid-morning trade after rising earlier. Sony was down 1.7 percent to 1,134 yen, while Panasonic dropped 1.0 percent to 572 yen.

In April, an industry source told Reuters that Sony was in talks with Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp on a possible tie-up to produce OLED televisions.

The discussions with AU Optronics are still ongoing, the sources said on Tuesday.

