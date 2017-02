TOKYO Japanese rating agency R&I put Sony Corp on watch for a ratings downgrade on Tuesday, citing concerns that the money losing electronics firm could take more time to improve revenue.

R&I also said it cannot overlook the impact of the 300 billion yen ($3.69 billion) tax-related loss, announced by Sony in an earnings revision earlier in the day, would have on its debt-equity structure. R&I currently rates Sony at A+, its fifth-highest rating.

