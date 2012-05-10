Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
TOKYO Sony Corp (6758.T) on Thursday forecast that sales of its VITA/PSP handheld console would more than double to 16 million units in the fiscal year ending March 2013 from the year before.
The Japanese electronics giants also predicted that LCD TV sales would drop to 17.5 million units in the current financial year.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.