A logo of Sony Corp is seen outside its showroom in Tokyo February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Shares in Sony Corp shed 4.4 percent to a six-week low of 1,730 yen on Friday after the consumer electronics maker slashed its earnings guidance for the third time in a year to barely 10 percent of its initial outlook.

The stock was the most-traded on the main board.

Goldman Sachs maintained its "neutral" rating, with a 12-month price target of 2,000 yen, however.

"Although the guidance cut is negative, we believe it basically represents a bringing forward of losses and therefore could be positive" for the fiscal year ending March 2015, Goldman said in a note.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)