A showroom staff member is reflected on an advertisement board of Sony Corp's VAIO at its showroom in Tokyo February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Sony Corp on Friday urged customers to stop using a model of its Vaio computers launched in February, saying there was a risk that the battery would catch fire.

Sony said in a statement it had shipped 25,905 of the Vaio Fit 11A in 52 countries since its launch.

Sony said three PCs had caught on fire around the battery pack, which was manufactured by Panasonic Corp.

