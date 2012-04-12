Sony Corp said it would cut around 10,000 jobs - or 6 percent of its global workforce - as new CEO Kazuo Hirai moves to reduce costs and staunch huge losses at the Japanese electronics giant.

After a brief honeymoon since taking over from Howard Stringer this month, Hirai this week doubled Sony's annual loss forecast to a record $6.4 billion, and is under pressure to fix an ailing TV unit and turn around a brand that has been trampled on by consumer gadget leaders Apple Inc and South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

The following are instant reactions to Sony's plans from investors and analysts.

MICHAEL ON, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BEYOND ASSET MANAGEMENT

"The new strategy is positive because Japanese companies traditionally engage in businesses that are less competitive such as LCD, where they lack the edge against South Korea. But now they should focus on businesses that they are competitive in.

"Expanding in medical and electric vehicles is good because these businesses have better margins and they're areas that Japan is good at. Cutting 10,000 jobs is also positive in terms of lowering costs."

TETSURO II, PRESIDENT, COMMONS ASSET MANAGEMENT

"I don't get the sense that this is a step towards being selective and focusing. It doesn't feel like an aggressive makeover either. You can't really see the roadmap for how they're going to revive the electronics business, nor how they're going to create new value."

(Reporting by Mari Saito in TOKYO and Clare Jim in TAIPEI; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)