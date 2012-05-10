Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
Auction house Sotheby's (BID.N) posted a quarterly loss as expenses grew in the seasonally weak January-March quarter that also compared unfavourably to the year-ago period, when a private sale helped drive revenue.
Sotheby's, which competes with privately held Christie's, posted a loss of $10.7 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a profit of $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it had an unusually strong first quarter in 2011, led by the auction of "Looking Closely," a private collection including sculptures and paintings.
Sotheby's posted a 12 percent fall in total revenue to $105 million in the first quarter.
Auction and related revenue too dropped about 12 percent to $97.4 million, while expenses rose 5 percent to $113.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $96.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sotheby's achieved the highest price ever for any art at auction last week, when Edvard Munch's "The Scream" soared to nearly $120 million.
Shares of the company closed at $34.04 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
