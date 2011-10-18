Note: Strong language in song lrics in paragraph 8.

By David Beasley

ATLANTA Rapper Soulja Boy was arrested on drug and weapons charges on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Georgia, police said.

The 21-year-old entertainer, whose given name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and four crew members travelling in a Cadillac Escalade were pulled over in Temple, Georgia on Interstate 20 near the Alabama line, police spokeswoman Dana Rampy said.

Police discovered marijuana, pistols and cash inside the car after a "routine traffic stop," Rampy said. She declined to disclose the amount of marijuana or money.

The rapper, three bodyguards and a driver each were arrested on felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, Rampy said.

All five men were booked into the Carroll County jail.

A puppy found in the car has been turned over to relatives of the driver, Rampy said.

Soulja Boy first gained fame with online postings of his songs and his "Crank That" dance demonstration.

Last month, he apologized for lyrics in a song called "Let's Be Real" that offended some U.S. Army soldiers. In a video posted online for the song, Soulja Boy rapped the lyrics "F*** the FBI and f*** all the Army troops/Fighting for what?/Bitch be your own man."

Media outlets reported that stores run by the military would not carry his new album because of the song.

(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Greg McCune)