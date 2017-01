Journalists are seen on the podium following sounds of gun shots before a news conference by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Riek Machar and other government officials inside the Presidential State House in Juba, South Sudan, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

JUBA The death toll from fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba has climbed to 272 people, including 33 civilians, a source at the country's ministry of health told Reuters on Sunday.

The fighting broke out last week between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and vice president Riek Machar. Both men have said they did not know what had triggered the latest violence between their factions.

(Reporting by Denis Duma. Editing by Jane Merriman)