TAIPEI China has deployed surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea, Taiwan defence ministry spokesman Major General David Lo told Reuters on Wednesday.

No other details of the deployment can be disclosed, Lo said.

Taiwan's defence ministry "will closely watch subsequent developments," he said.

"Interested parties should work together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea region and refrain from taking any unilateral measures that would increase tensions."

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Michael Perry)