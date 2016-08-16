Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
JAKARTA Indonesia is actively involved in resolving territorial disputes in the South China Sea, President Joko Widodo said in a prepared state address on Tuesday.
An arbitration court in the Hague last month ruled that China had no historic title over the busy waterway and had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights there. The decision infuriated Beijing, which dismissed the court's authority.
"Indonesia continues to be actively involved in conflict resolution in the South China Sea through peaceful negotiations after," Widodo said, referring directly to the ruling.
"We continue to push for peaceful resolutions to international conflicts," he said in a speech marking Indonesia's independence day, which falls on Wednesday.
Widodo also called for police and judicial reform to boost legal certainty in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."