Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry on Friday said it hoped the Philippines could continue to properly manage maritime disputes with China, after reports the Philippines president had said troops would occupy uninhabited shoals it claims in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippines defence and military officials have subsequently clarified President Rodrigo Duterte's comments, saying the Philippines will upgrade existing facilities on its inhabited islands and reefs in the South China Sea and not occupy new territories.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Michael Perry)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.