TOKYO The Hague tribunal ruling on the South China Sea is final and legally binding, and the parties to the case are required to comply, Japan said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement that Japan has consistently advocated the importance of the rule of law and the use of peaceful means, not the use of force or coercion, in seeking settlement of maritime disputes.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Elaine Lies; Editing by Nick Macfie)