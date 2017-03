Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, will hold an hourlong video teleconference Thursday, days after China was angered by a U.S. warship's patrol within a 12-mile limit around a man-made island in the South China Sea, according to a U.S. official.

The meeting was initiated by both officers to discuss recent operations in the South China Sea and the naval relationship between the two countries, the official said.

This will be the third video teleconference held between a U.S. naval operations chief and the Chinese equivalent.

