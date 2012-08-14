HONG KONG SouthGobi Resources Ltd (SGQ.TO) (1878.HK) said on Tuesday that it expects China's state-controlled Chalco (2600.HK) to drop its $926 million (589 million pounds) takeover offer for the Mongolia-focused coal miner in the face of Mongolian opposition.

The proposed deal has the backing of SouthGobi's majority shareholder, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO), formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, but it faced political opposition almost immediately within Mongolia, which is becoming wary about the growing Chinese presence in its mining sector.

"I personally believe Chalco is not continuing to work on the deal," SouthGobi Chief Executive Alex Molyneux told Reuters.

"The evidence I have before me seems highly unlikely that the bid is going to go forward," Molyneux said by telephone, citing Mongolia's recent efforts to block the deal. "It's 100 percent clear that Mongolia has made the deal impossible."

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (601600.SS), better known as Chalco, this month said it had decided to extend its offer for up to 60 percent of the common shares of Toronto and Hong Kong-listed SouthGobi Resources for the second time as it needs more time to "engage with the Mongolian government and review the terms and conditions of the transaction".

The company in April had announced the C$8.48-per-share bid for a controlling interest in SouthGobi, which owns large coal projects in Mongolia close to China, which has a huge appetite for energy and minerals to feed its giant economy.

Chalco has until September 4 to formalize its bid.

SouthGobi's shares, which last traded at C$3.7 in Toronto, have wilted. Its Hong Kong-listed shares were down nearly 4 percent at HK$29.90 each in late morning trade on Tuesday.

SouthGobi has had no formal contact from Chalco for more than a month, another sign that the deal will not happen, Molyneux said.

Chalco board secretary Liu Qiang said she had no comment, when asked by Reuters whether Chalco was still pursuing a takeover of SouthGobi.

SouthGobi said late on Monday its second-quarter profit plunged on lower output after Mongolia suspended its mining licence following Chalco's bid.

Operations at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine in the south of the landlocked country had been "fully curtailed" since June 30 and were not expected to resume in the third quarter, SouthGobi said.

The company's second quarter net income attributable to equity holders fell to $237,000 from $67.3 million a year earlier.

"They (Mongolian government) have done everything in their power to roadblock the deal by the Chinese state company," Molyneux said, adding that profits were also hurt by weakening demand for coking coal in China.

Norov Altanhuyag of the Democratic Party was confirmed as Mongolia's new prime minister on Friday, raising hopes of a tougher stance on graft and a friendlier investment climate after recent parliamentary results prompted concerns that more power would be handed to politicians who advocate local control of mines.

(Additional reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis and Nick Macfie)

(This story deletes incorrect translation of Ovoot Tolgoi in paragraph 12; rewords last paragraph)