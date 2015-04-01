SEOUL South Korea said on Wednesday it will require at least two or more people to be working in the cockpit of an aircraft in flight in the aftermath of a Germanwings crash last month that killed 150 people.

The rule takes effect immediately, the country's transport ministry said in a statement. Investigators probing the crash of the plane operated by Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) low-cost subsidiary believe the plane's co-pilot was alone in the cockpit when he deliberately steered the jet into the French Alps.

All of the country's airlines, including Korean Air Lines Co Ltd (003490.KS), Asiana Airlines Inc (020560.KS) and low-cost carriers such as Jeju Air Co Ltd, will be required to align internal safety plans with the new rule by April 10. Korean Air and Jeju Air already operated the rule on a voluntary basis.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)