South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in could meet with China's President Xi Jinping as early as July at a Group of 20 summit in Germany, Seoul's envoy to China Lee Hae-chan said on Thursday, while a separate meeting could also be possible in August.

Lee, a former prime minister, was leaving for Beijing early on Thursday and he made the televised remarks to reporters at the airport before departing.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)