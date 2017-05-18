Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in could meet with China's President Xi Jinping as early as July at a Group of 20 summit in Germany, Seoul's envoy to China Lee Hae-chan said on Thursday, while a separate meeting could also be possible in August.
Lee, a former prime minister, was leaving for Beijing early on Thursday and he made the televised remarks to reporters at the airport before departing.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
LONDON Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he had been reassured by British Prime Minister Theresa May that her plan to form a government with support from a Northern Irish party would not destabilise power in the province.
PARIS President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning a commanding parliamentary majority to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms.