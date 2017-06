A barbed-wire fence is set up around a golf course owned by Lotte, where the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, March 1, 2017. Kim Joon-beom/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea said on Thursday it was concerned about growing calls in China to put South Korean companies at a disadvantage over Beijing's objections to the planned deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defence system.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck told a briefing that the system was strictly for defensive purposes and it had no plans to change the scheduled deployment.

