SEOUL South Korea's foreign minister said he was reviewing whether reported Chinese actions over a U.S. missile defence system to be deployed in South Korea violate international norms, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The report came after media reports of Beijing tour operators being ordered to stop selling trips to South Korea prompted fears that China was retaliating against the deployment of the U.S. missile defence system to South Korea.

The South Korean embassy in China also issued a safety warning for its citizens amid the escalating tension over the system.

