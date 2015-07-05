SEOUL Senior South Korean economic and financial policymakers were meeting early on Monday to discuss the latest developments in financial markets after Greek voters rejected euro zone austerity measures, officials said.

Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan was presiding over the meeting, with Senior Deputy Governor Jang Byung-wha of the Bank of Korea also attending, officials at the central bank were holding a separate meeting, officials there said.

They held similar meetings on June 29 and agreed to strengthen monitoring of the situation.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)