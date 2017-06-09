FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at recruiting information during a job fair in Seoul, South Korea, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's domestic demand remains lacklustre due to a sluggish job market and tepid growth in household income, the finance ministry said on Friday.

In its monthly economic assessment report, the ministry noted youth unemployment among those aged 15-29 was 11.2 percent in April, while the overall jobless rate was at 4 percent.

The ministry added the economy faces uncertainties such as anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and potential changes in the trade environment.

It did not elaborate further on the risks.

The government will make an all-out effort to create quality jobs using the $10 billion supplementary budget it proposed earlier this month, it said.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)