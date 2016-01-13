SEOUL South Korea appointed Yoo Il-ho as its new finance minister, the presidential Blue House said on Wednesday, putting him in charge of Asia's fourth-largest economy amid slow growth and low inflation.

Yoo, a scholar-turned-politician and former land minister, replaces Choi Kyung-hwan, who will be running in parliamentary elections in April.

In speeches and a parliamentary hearing, Yoo said South Korea's biggest problem was slowing potential growth brought on by delayed structural reforms, and vowed to continue Choi's efforts for change.

The new finance minister was among several appointed on Wednesday, as public office-holders are required to quit government posts before becoming candidates.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)