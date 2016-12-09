SEOUL South Korea's finance minister Yoo Il-ho called an emergency meeting later on Friday to discuss the impact of the parliament's vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

"Time isn't set yet, but there will be one to discuss (financial markets)," a ministry official said, declined to be named.

The nation's parliament passed a motion to impeach Park earlier on Friday over a corruption scandal that could make her the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office.

