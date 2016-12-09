U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SEOUL South Korea's finance minister Yoo Il-ho called an emergency meeting later on Friday to discuss the impact of the parliament's vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye.
"Time isn't set yet, but there will be one to discuss (financial markets)," a ministry official said, declined to be named.
The nation's parliament passed a motion to impeach Park earlier on Friday over a corruption scandal that could make her the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.