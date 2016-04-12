South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said the country was optimistic it would hit its 3.1 percent gross domestic product growth target for 2016, and was willing to “go all out” to get there.

Speaking before a gathering of U.S. and Korean officials and investors in New York on Tuesday, the finance minister said South Korea will do what it takes to hit its growth targets this year, even in the face of a sluggish global economy and slowing China.

“We remain cautiously optimistic and we will go all out to achieve that goal,” Yoo said.

He added that despite some slowing in its exports, South Korea's strong economy had given officials some breathing space. Officials have “plenty of room for policy action if needed,” and “enough room for maneuvers if we need to provide more stimulus,” he said.

The event featured a pre-written speech in English and question-and-answer session in which Yoo responded to questions through a translator.

The recently appointed deputy prime minister and minister of strategy and finance said he expected South Korea’s investment in research and development in the public and private sector to rise to 5 percent of the country’s GDP this year.

Risks from China’s slowing, while a real threat, appeared limited, Yoo said. Similarly, in response to a question about risks posed by North Korea, Yoo said that those seem to be diminishing.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)