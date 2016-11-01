Hyundai Motor's sedans are assembled at a factory of the carmaker in Asan, about 100 km (62 miles) south of Seoul, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korea's manufacturing activity shrank for a third consecutive month in October, and while the downturn eased slightly, persistent weakness in global demand hampered the recovery in the export-reliant economy, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

The Nikkei/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) on South Korea's manufacturing sector edged up to 48.0 in October from 47.6 in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, IHS Markit said in a statement.

The October reading was the second lowest since August 2015 after September's figure, with index staying below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a third month.

While a sub-index on new export orders slightly improved to 47.1 in October, from 46.3 for September, it also stayed below the 50-mark for a third month, highlighting the persistent weakness in external demand that has hobbled Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers, total new orders decreased for the fifth consecutive month, and the rate of contraction was the quickest since June 2015.

"Panellists mentioned increased competition, reduced sales from both domestic and international clients as well as an unstable economy contributing to the fall in overall new orders," Nikkei/Markit said in an accompanying statement.

Falls in production and new orders prompted more job losses in October, with employers cutting staff at the fastest pace since January.

Separate government data released on Monday showed that September factory output rose 0.3 percent from a month earlier on seasonally adjusted terms, ahead of expectations and bouncing back from a 2.4 percent fall in August.

