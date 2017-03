South Korea's President Park Geun-hye attends the 17th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday uncertainties could increase for the local economy if volatility in global financial markets increases after the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Park said in remarks ahead of a meeting at the presidential Blue House that export conditions are still difficult for South Korean businesses.

She said authorities should prepare contingency plans for possible crises, pointing out that other emerging economies face a high risk of becoming unstable.

