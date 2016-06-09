A man walking past a clock shop is reflected on a glass wall at a electronics market in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Analysts were nearly evenly split between another rate cut and no change for the rest of the year after the Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate to a record low 1.25 percent on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.

The Bank of Korea cut interest rates for the first time since June last year saying it was a pre-emptive move against weak exports and future fallout from an ongoing corporate reform of the country's shipping and shipbuilding sectors.

Nine out of 17 analysts surveyed said another interest rate cut could happen by year-end.

The remaining eight respondents said the Bank of Korea would leave rates untouched for the rest of the year.

