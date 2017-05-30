May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
SEOUL South Korean manufacturers are more optimistic about business conditions for June than they have been for more than three years as soaring exports continue to improve sentiment, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.
The Bank of Korea's manufacturing business survey index (BSI) for June rose to 82 on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 79 for May and the highest level since March 2014, when it was also 82.
But the index remained well below the neutral 100 level, showing that the number of companies pessimistic about business conditions outnumbered optimistic ones.
South Korea's central bank last week gave an unusually bullish outlook on the economy and said it will upgrade the nation's growth outlook in July from the current 2.6 percent.
The new survey showed business confidence among exporters had strengthened, rising to 91 for June from 88 in May.
While survey respondents said they were less worried about the volatility in currency market, they cited weak domestic demand as a persisting risk.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.