SEOUL South Korea President Moon Jae-in, announcing his first cabinet and presidential staff appointments, named an expert on North Korean affairs to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the presidential office said on Wednesday.

Suh Hoon worked at the NIS for 28 years, during which time he planned and took part in negotiations for two summit meetings between North and South Korea, the Blue House said in a statement.

Moon also named Lee Nak-yon, governor of South Jeolla Province, as prime minister, the Blue House said. Other appointments included Im Jong-seok, chief of staff for Moon's campaign, as chief of staff, and a former Blue House security official to head presidential security.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)