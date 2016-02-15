SEOUL A South Korean army helicopter crashed during a test flight on Monday morning, killing three soldiers, the country's defence ministry said.

All four crew members aboard were severely injured and three of them later died in hospital, a ministry official said.

The crash of the Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter took place at around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) in the eastern city of Chuncheon, about 110 kilometres (68 miles) from Seoul. Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

