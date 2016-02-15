South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
SEOUL A South Korean army helicopter crashed during a test flight on Monday morning, killing three soldiers, the country's defence ministry said.
All four crew members aboard were severely injured and three of them later died in hospital, a ministry official said.
The crash of the Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter took place at around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) in the eastern city of Chuncheon, about 110 kilometres (68 miles) from Seoul. Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.