SEOUL South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Thursday its initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 5.7 trillion won (3.3 billion pounds), in what will be the world's biggest IPO since late 2015.

Reuters had reported the IPO plans on Wednesday.

The world's third-largest duty-free operator said in a statement it will use the IPO funds to expand its domestic and overseas business to become the world's No. 1 duty-free operator, one of Asia's top 3 hotel chains and among the top five global theme-park operators.

The company said bookbuilding will take place on June 15-16, subscription on June 21-22, and listing on the Korea stock exchange during June.

