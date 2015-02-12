SEOUL A lion at a zoo in South Korea mauled a keeper to death on Thursday after the man entered its cage, the zoo said.

Security camera footage at the Children's Grand Park Zoo in the capital, Seoul, showed the male lion attacking the man, who was in his fifties, after he entered the cage to install some equipment, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"He was critically injured when rescuers arrived," an official from the Gwangjin Fire Station, which responded to the emergency call, told Reuters.

"He had wounds all over his body."

The zoo issued a brief statement about the incident but staff declined to give details.

"The lion has been isolated, but I am not sure what will happen to it," said one member of staff who declined to be identified.

The zoo had been closed since Sunday over fears of bird flu, media reported.

