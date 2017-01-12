SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said upon returning to his native South Korea on Thursday that he would make a "selfless decision" soon with regard to his political career.

Ban is expected to run for president but has yet to declare his candidacy. Ban told reporters and well-wishes at Incheon airport near Seoul that he would use his experience at the United Nations to solidify South Korea's relations with its neighbours.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Robert Birsel)