Belgium holds seven in hunt for returning Syria militants
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said upon returning to his native South Korea on Thursday that he would make a "selfless decision" soon with regard to his political career.
Ban is expected to run for president but has yet to declare his candidacy. Ban told reporters and well-wishes at Incheon airport near Seoul that he would use his experience at the United Nations to solidify South Korea's relations with its neighbours.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
PARIS French presidential election frontrunner Francois Fillon said on Wednesday that he was outraged at a press report that his wife had been paid for work she did not do, describing it as proof of a "stinkbomb" campaign against him.
SEOUL The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.