South Korea's Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea February 27, 2017. Yonhap/Baek Seung-ryol via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's acting president said on Friday the cabinet would stabilise the country to prevent internal conflict from intensifying.

He was speaking hours after a Constitutional Court decision to uphold a parliamentary impeachment vote and remove President Park Geun-hye from office sparked violent protests.

"I respect the constitutional court's decision ... The cabinet should carry out state affair in a stable way and manage social order to prevent internal conflict from intensifying," Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who became acting president in December, told a cabinet meeting.

Hwang asked relevant ministries to prepare quickly for a presidential election to be held within 60 days.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)