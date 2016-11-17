Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawyer for South Korean President Park Geun-hye, talks to reporters in Seoul, South Korea, November 15, 2016. Yonhap/via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye's lawyer said on Thursday he will cooperate with prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal engulfing Park, her aides and acquaintances so that they can question her next week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park retained a lawyer on Tuesday after the prosecutors probing a favours scandal said they would try to question her this week, making her the first sitting leader to be questioned in a criminal case.

The lawyer, Yoo Yeong-ha, could not be immediately reached for comment.

