U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye's lawyer said on Thursday he will cooperate with prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal engulfing Park, her aides and acquaintances so that they can question her next week, Yonhap news agency reported.
Park retained a lawyer on Tuesday after the prosecutors probing a favours scandal said they would try to question her this week, making her the first sitting leader to be questioned in a criminal case.
The lawyer, Yoo Yeong-ha, could not be immediately reached for comment.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.