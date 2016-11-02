South Korean Vice Finance Minister Yim Jong-yong speaks to the media during a joint news conference with financial regulators and the central bank at the Integrated Government Complex in Gwacheon, near Seoul, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

SEOUL South Korea's finance minister designate Yim Jong-yong said on Wednesday he will keep macroeconomic policy accommodative and promised to keep Asia's fourth-largest economy stable.

"I feel heavy responsibility after having been named finance minister in serious economic times," he said, just a few hours after the presidential Blue House named him as the incumbent to succeed Yoo Il-ho.

"Policy should aim to stabilise the economy and will be kept accommodative," Yim said.

The Blue House said earlier in day that Yoo and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn were being replaced, the highest-level shake-up since President Park Geun-hye's administration was rocked by a scandal involving a friend accused of meddling in state affairs.nL4N1D307A

Yim, who will step down from his position as Financial Services Commission chairman, warned he will not stand by to any real estate speculation.

Efforts to restructure the country's shipping and shipbuilding industries, which he spearheaded at the FSC, will continue, he said.

"This current economic situation cannot be dealt with by one person alone," Yim said.

The 57-year-old official began his career at the finance ministry decades ago. Yim was vice finance minister when he left to work at the prime minister's office in late 2011.

He later became the chairman of Nonghyup Financial Group in 2013 until early 2015, when he was named to his current position. He has been lauded by public servants and outside observers for his efforts in leading the FSC amid the government's push to reform the corporate sector in times of low economic growth.

Yim will go through a hearing at the National Assembly, but does not need lawmakers' confirmation to become finance minister.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry and Kim Coghill)