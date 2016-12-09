SEOUL South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Friday the possibility of provocation by North Korea was high, after parliament voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, the South's defence ministry said.

Hwang, who is acting president while the country's Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment motion, made the comment in a telephone call to the defence minister, the ministry said.

