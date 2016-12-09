U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SEOUL South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Friday the possibility of provocation by North Korea was high, after parliament voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, the South's defence ministry said.
Hwang, who is acting president while the country's Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment motion, made the comment in a telephone call to the defence minister, the ministry said.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.