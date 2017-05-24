COPENHAGEN A South Korean woman wanted for questioning in connection with the scandal that brought down president Park Geun-hye has withdrawn her appeal against extradition from Denmark, the Danish state prosecutor said on Wednesday.

"(The) decision to extradite the Korean Ms. Chung is now final. She has cancelled her appeal to the High Court," a spokesman for the Danish state prosecutor tweeted, adding that an extradition date has not yet been set.

Chung Yoo-Ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Park accused of colluding with the former president to pressure businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations. Both Choi and Park have denied wrongdoing.

In April, a Danish court upheld a decision by Denmark's public prosecutor to allow the extradition of Chung, a 20-year-old dressage rider, "for the purpose of prosecution in her home country".

